East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has announced the launch of the 2026 undergraduate internship program. The EABL undergraduate internship program is structured on a quarterly basis, with new groups of interns joining every three months.
The application window opens only once per year.
- Target Internship Period: The program is seeking applicants for placements between January 2026 and December 2026.
- Application Deadline: 31st December 2025.
- Application Instruction: Applicants are required to apply promptly and clearly specify their preferred internship period during the submission process.
For a candidate to be considered for an internship at EABL, they must fulfill the following requirements:
- Academic Level: The applicant must be a student in their 3rd or final year of a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, enrolled at a public or accredited private academic institution.
- Academic Continuity: Candidates must plan to continue their education immediately following the internship or be awaiting their graduation.
- Post-Graduation Rule: Candidates who have completed their education and have been out of school for more than twelve (12) months are not eligible, and their applications will be automatically declined.
- Placement Availability: Interns must be on an official break or holiday from their academic institution for the entire fixed, three-month duration of the program, as no extensions are provided.
EABL offers internship opportunities across a diverse array of subject areas:
|Business-Related Disciplines
|Manufacturing-Related Disciplines
|Accounting, Finance, Economics, Actuarial Science
|Engineering (Chemical, Biochemical, Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical, Civil, Packaging)
|Business Administration, Marketing, Human Resources
|Food Science and Technology, Environmental Science, Agriculture
|Communication, Public Policy, Public Relations
|Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics
|Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science and Analytics
|Quality Assurance, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE)
|Statistics, Project Management, Supply Chain/Operations Management
Acknowledging the limited placements in Nairobi, EABL strongly encourages candidates to consider internships within its subsidiaries and field-based teams nationwide. Indicating flexibility to work outside Nairobi significantly enhances the likelihood of a successful match to an available role.
Current opportunities outside Nairobi include:
- Sales (Data Analysis and Insights): Coast, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Nakuru
- Agriculture: Molo
- Food Science and Engineering (Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical): Kisumu
- Information Technology / Computer Science: Kisumu
Applicants must prepare the following documentation:
- A letter from their academic institution confirming student status and/or the internship as a course requirement.
- Personal Accident insurance coverage for the duration of the attachment.
- Bank account details.
- Copy of National Identity Card.
- Copy of KRA Pin Certificate.
- NSSF and SHA numbers.
Apply for the EABL undergraduate internship program HERE.