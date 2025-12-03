Shares

East African Breweries PLC (EABL) has announced the launch of the 2026 undergraduate internship program. The EABL undergraduate internship program is structured on a quarterly basis, with new groups of interns joining every three months.

The application window opens only once per year.

Target Internship Period: The program is seeking applicants for placements between January 2026 and December 2026.

Application Deadline: 31st December 2025.

Application Instruction: Applicants are required to apply promptly and clearly specify their preferred internship period during the submission process.

For a candidate to be considered for an internship at EABL, they must fulfill the following requirements:

Academic Level: The applicant must be a student in their 3rd or final year of a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, enrolled at a public or accredited private academic institution.

Academic Continuity: Candidates must plan to continue their education immediately following the internship or be awaiting their graduation.

Post-Graduation Rule: Candidates who have completed their education and have been out of school for more than twelve (12) months are not eligible, and their applications will be automatically declined.

Placement Availability: Interns must be on an official break or holiday from their academic institution for the entire fixed, three-month duration of the program, as no extensions are provided.

EABL offers internship opportunities across a diverse array of subject areas:

Business-Related Disciplines Manufacturing-Related Disciplines Accounting, Finance, Economics, Actuarial Science Engineering (Chemical, Biochemical, Electrical, Industrial, Mechanical, Civil, Packaging) Business Administration, Marketing, Human Resources Food Science and Technology, Environmental Science, Agriculture Communication, Public Policy, Public Relations Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics Information Technology, Computer Science, Data Science and Analytics Quality Assurance, Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Statistics, Project Management, Supply Chain/Operations Management

Acknowledging the limited placements in Nairobi, EABL strongly encourages candidates to consider internships within its subsidiaries and field-based teams nationwide. Indicating flexibility to work outside Nairobi significantly enhances the likelihood of a successful match to an available role.

Current opportunities outside Nairobi include:

Sales (Data Analysis and Insights): Coast, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Nakuru

Agriculture: Molo

Food Science and Engineering (Chemical, Mechanical, or Electrical): Kisumu

Information Technology / Computer Science: Kisumu

Applicants must prepare the following documentation:

A letter from their academic institution confirming student status and/or the internship as a course requirement.

Personal Accident insurance coverage for the duration of the attachment.

Bank account details.

Copy of National Identity Card.

Copy of KRA Pin Certificate.

NSSF and SHA numbers.

Apply for the EABL undergraduate internship program HERE.