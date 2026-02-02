Shares

East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has kicked off the 2026 fiscal year with a powerhouse performance, reporting an 11% increase in net revenue and a massive 38% jump in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the six months ending 31 December 2025.

EABL reported a net profit for the half year ending 31 December 2025 of Ksh. 11.2 billion and a net revenue of Ksh. 75.5 billion. The net profit increased from Ksh. 8.1 billion in the same period in 2024.

EABL key financial highlights (H1 FY26)

Metric Performance Growth (YoY) Net Revenue Ksh. 75.5 Billion +11% Profit After Tax Ksh. 11.2 Billion +38% Volume Growth — +8% Interim Dividend Ksh. 4.00 per share +60% Total Debt Reduced by Ksh. 2.3B —

Group MD and CEO Jane Karuku attributed this “strongest in recent periods” performance to a mix of disciplined cost management and strategic agility. Despite the lingering pressure on consumer wallets, EABL managed to expand margins and significantly reduce financing costs.

“Our teams executed with precision,” Karuku noted. “The results reflect the strength of our brands and the clarity of our strategy. We aren’t just responding to change; we are shaping it by leaning into East Africa’s youthful demographics and digital adoption.”

Shareholders are set for a boost, with the Board recommending an interim dividend of Kshs. 4.00 per share, a significant jump from the previous year’s Kshs. 2.50.

In December 2025 regarding Diageo’s sold its EABL stake to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. The transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approval, with completion expected by late 2026.

The Japanese brewing giant has reached an agreement with Diageo PLC to acquire its majority stake in East African Breweries PLC (EABL) and its shareholding in UDV (Kenya) Limited.