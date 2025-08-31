Shares

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, concluded with a historic third title for Morocco, but its story was about far more than just the final score. The tournament, billed as “Pamoja” (Together), was a blend of on-field heroics, widespread fan passion, and significant off-field challenges, particularly for the host nation, Kenya.

The final match was a thrilling affair at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where Morocco defeated first time finalists Madagascar 3-2. Madagascar, the tournament’s breakout star, captivated audiences with their surprising run as the first island nation to reach a CAF senior final. After taking an early lead, they showed immense resilience to fight back from a deficit and equalize in the second half.

However, the day belonged to Morocco’s star striker, Oussama Lamlaoui. With Madagascar’s goalkeeper off his line, Lamlaoui unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sealed the victory for Morocco and cemented his place as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. The win not only earned Morocco the gold medal and a significant prize, but it also solidified their place in CHAN history as the first nation to win three titles. For Madagascar, their remarkable journey ended with a well-deserved silver medal and the admiration of a continent.

The tournament was a testament to the raw, local talent of African nations. The co-hosts, in particular, exceeded expectations on the pitch. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda all advanced to the quarter-finals, a first for the East African block in any major CAF competition. Kenya’s fairytale run, which included a win over two-time champions Morocco in the group stage, was a highlight, while Senegal was recognized for their exemplary conduct by winning the Fair Play award.

Beyond the stadiums, the fan experience was a key highlight. The organizers set up fan zones in various cities, allowing thousands of supporters to experience the electric atmosphere even without a ticket. These fan zones, complete with giant screens, music, and food stalls, became vibrant cultural hubs that reinforced the tournament’s theme of unity. Coaches and players from visiting teams praised the incredible energy from the crowds and the overall hospitality of the host nations, making the tournament a memorable experience.

Despite the overall success, the tournament faced significant logistical challenges, particularly in Kenya. Matches involving the host nation were marred by a “ticket drama” that frustrated fans and led to disciplinary action from CAF. The problems began with the online ticketing portal, Mookh, which repeatedly crashed under high demand and was reportedly overwhelmed by automated bots. This created a thriving black market for tickets, with counterfeit passes being sold at inflated prices, leaving many genuine fans stranded outside the stadium.

The chaos culminated in serious security breaches, including stampedes and fans overrunning stadium gates. In response, CAF fined the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and restricted the capacity of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to just 60 per cent for future games. This ticketing and security debacle highlighted a critical area for improvement, especially as the tournament was seen as a key test run for the co-hosts of the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The issues underscored the need for robust, transparent, and secure event management infrastructure for future major sporting events in the region.