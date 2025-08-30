Shares

Senegal secured the third-place bronze medal at the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 after a thrilling match against Sudan. The game, held at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, ended in a 1-1 draw before Senegal triumphed with a 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout.

Sudan initially took the lead in the 6th minute, with Mohamed Tia Asad scoring from a corner to put them ahead 1-0. The team maintained this advantage until halftime, thanks to disciplined defense and key saves from goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja. Senegal, the defending champions, came back strong in the second half, and their persistence paid off in the 58th minute when Seyni Ndiaye’s precise header leveled the score.

With neither team able to find a winning goal in regular time, the bronze medal was decided by a penalty shootout. Senegal’s players were flawless from the spot, with Joseph Layousse, Issa Kane, Vieux Cissé, and Libasse Guèye all converting their kicks. Sudan, on the other hand, missed two of their attempts, giving Senegal the 4-2 win.

For Senegal, the victory was a form of redemption after their semi-final loss, and it marked a podium finish in back-to-back tournaments. The team’s coach, Souleymane Diallo, praised his youthful side’s character and maturity. Despite the loss, Sudan’s performance throughout the tournament was widely admired, especially considering the challenges they faced due to a domestic league crippled by conflict. Coach Kwesi Appiah expressed pride in his team’s fighting spirit.

For fans eager to watch the CHAN final today, a network of broadcasters will ensure widespread coverage both across the continent and internationally.

Fans in the co-host countries can tune into their familiar local channels for dedicated coverage:

1. Kenya: SuperSport, KBC (Kenya Broadcasting Corporation), and Azam TV

2. Tanzania: TBC (Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation) and Azam TV

3. Uganda: FUFA TV and UBC (Uganda Broadcasting Corporation)

KBC is allowing people to watch the games via Livestream HERE.