Kenya’s Harambee Stars suffered a 3-1 defeat to Gambia’s Scorpions in a World Cup 2026 qualifier match in Nairobi, effectively ending their hopes of qualifying for the tournament.
The defeat came despite a bright start by Kenya, which had several early chances. However, Gambia took the lead in the 12th minute with a header from Sheriff Sinyan from a corner. Yankubah Minteh extended the lead in the 26th minute with a goal from a swift counterattack, and Musa Barrow made it 3-0 in the 38th minute with a volley. Kenya’s lone goal was a consolation strike from substitute Ryan Ogam in the 81st minute.
The loss is a significant setback for the team, which had been riding a wave of success and high expectations after their historic quarterfinal finish in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024. In the CHAN tournament, they topped their group with wins against DR Congo, Morocco, and Zambia, and a draw against Angola.
After the defeat, Coach Benni McCarthy acknowledged that his team could have conceded more goals, stating that the match was at a higher level than the CHAN tournament.
Harambee Stars will now play Seychelles on September 9th in the last group match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 4pm.
Harambee Stars have a strong record against Seychelles, having won their previous encounter with a dominant 5-0 scoreline. This match presents an excellent chance for Kenya to secure another three points.