The Harambee Stars, captained by Michael Olunga, delivered a dominant performance from the start at Kasarani Stadium. The team showcased an aggressive and coordinated attack, with the first goal coming from midfielder Ryan Ogam in the 32nd minute. Ogam, who had a standout game, secured his second goal just before halftime in the 45th minute, giving Kenya a comfortable 2-0 lead going into the break.
In the second half, the Harambee Stars maintained their relentless pressure. Captain Olunga extended the lead to 3-0 with a goal in the 58th minute. Defender Collins Sichenje added to the tally, scoring Kenya’s fourth goal in the 69th minute with a well-placed shot. Olunga sealed the 5-0 rout with his second goal of the match, a powerful strike in the 82nd minute, completing a brace and capping off a commanding win.
The win was especially meaningful for Kenyan football fans. It provided a huge morale boost following the team’s official elimination from the 2026 World Cup qualification race. Their hopes were dashed after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Gambia just a few days prior, which confirmed their inability to advance from their group.
Although the match against Seychelles did not impact Kenya’s qualification status, the 5-0 victory served as a strong finish to their home qualifying campaign and demonstrated the team’s resilience and attacking prowess. The win was a positive note for the Harambee Stars and their supporters, showcasing the potential of the squad as they look toward future tournaments.