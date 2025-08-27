Shares

The excitement is building as the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are back, and Kenya’s national team, the Harambee Stars, is set for two crucial home matches that could reshape their campaign. On September 5th and September 9th, the Harambee Stars will host The Gambia and Seychelles, respectively, at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Both matches are scheduled for a 4pm kick-off, a time slot that will surely draw a massive home crowd to support the national team.

For the Harambee Stars, these two fixtures are more than just games; they are a golden opportunity to climb the Group F standings and keep their World Cup dreams alive. The team currently sits in fourth place with 6 points from six matches, trailing group leaders Ivory Coast (16 points) and Gabon (15 points), and a few points behind Burundi (10 points). The Gambia and Seychelles are at the bottom of the table with 4 and 0 points respectively.

The Harambee Stars will be looking to build on their recent momentum, having shown great character and fighting spirit in their last few outings. The team has had a mixed campaign so far, with a win, three draws, and two losses. Their recent results include a 3-3 draw against The Gambia and a 1-2 loss to Gabon. With the team having a recent impressive run in the CHAN tournament, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time, there is a renewed sense of confidence and a solid foundation of young talent to build upon.

The first challenge will be against The Gambia on September 5th. The previous encounter between these two sides was an exciting 3-3 draw, showcasing the attacking prowess of both teams. With the home advantage and the support of the passionate Kenyan fans, the Harambee Stars will be aiming for a decisive victory to bag all three points.

Four days later, on September 9th, the Harambee Stars will face Seychelles. The Stars have a strong record against Seychelles, having won their previous encounter with a dominant 5-0 scoreline. This match presents an excellent chance for Kenya to secure another three points and further improve their position in the group.

The atmosphere at Kasarani is expected to be electric, with fans eager to cheer on their team and be a part of a historic qualification journey. The support from the home crowd will be a significant factor, providing the Harambee Stars with the extra motivation they need to perform at their best.

These two home matches are a critical juncture for the Harambee Stars in their quest for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A successful outing will not only boost their standing but also fuel the nation’s hope and excitement for what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to the qualifying campaign.