Morocco has won a historic third TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) title, defeating first-time finalists Madagascar 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
The match started at a frantic pace, with Madagascar’s Felicite Manohantsoa scoring the opening goal in the ninth minute. Morocco quickly responded with goals from Youssef Mehri and Oussama Lamlaoui to take the lead. Madagascar showed their resilience, with Toky Rakotondraibe equalizing in the second half.
The decisive moment came from Morocco’s star striker, Oussama Lamlaoui. With Madagascar’s goalkeeper off his line, Lamlaoui unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sealed the victory for Morocco and cemented his place as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals.
The win not only earned Morocco the gold medal and a significant prize, but it also solidified their place in CHAN history as the first nation to win three titles. For Madagascar, their remarkable journey to the final, as the first island nation to reach a CAF senior final, ended with a well-deserved silver medal. The final capped a successful tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, which was praised for its competitive football and vibrant atmosphere.
The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, was a landmark tournament that showcased the vibrant passion of African football. Operating under the theme “Pamoja” (Together), the competition expanded to a record 19 teams, making it the largest in its history. While Morocco ultimately secured a historic third title, the tournament’s true legacy lies in its blend of on-field heroics, widespread fan enthusiasm, and critical off-field lessons for the host nations.
The tournament provided a platform for local talent to shine, with several teams delivering memorable performances. The co-hosts, in particular, exceeded expectations. Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda all advanced to the quarter-finals, a first for the East African block in any major CAF competition. Kenya’s fairytale run, which included a win over two-time champions Morocco in the group stage, was a highlight, though it ended in a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to a surprising Madagascar.
Madagascar was the tournament’s breakout star, reaching their first-ever final in a senior CAF tournament. Their attacking style and mental fortitude won them admirers across the continent. Morocco’s victory was a testament to their experience and the brilliance of their star striker, Oussama Lamlaoui, who finished as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals. Senegal was recognized for their exemplary conduct, winning the Fair Play award.
Despite the overall success, the tournament faced significant logistical challenges, particularly in Kenya. Matches involving the host nation were marred by a “ticket drama” that frustrated fans and led to disciplinary action from CAF. The Mookh online ticketing portal repeatedly crashed under high demand, and the system was reportedly overwhelmed by automated bots. This created a thriving black market for tickets, with counterfeit passes being sold at inflated prices.
The chaos culminated in serious security breaches, including stampedes and fans overrunning stadium gates without tickets. In response, CAF fined the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and restricted the capacity of the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, to just 60 per cent for future games. This ticketing and security debacle highlighted a critical area for improvement, especially as the tournament was seen as a key test run for the co-hosts of the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).