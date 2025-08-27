Shares

Madagascar has made history by reaching their first-ever final in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Sudan.

The match, played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania, was a tense affair with no goals in regular time. The deadlock was broken in the 116th minute when substitute Toky Rakotondraibe scored the decisive goal for the Malagasy side. This win was particularly impressive as Madagascar had been reduced to ten men after a red card in the 78th minute.

The win marks a significant milestone for Madagascar, as they become the first island nation to reach a final in a senior CAF tournament.