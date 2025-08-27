Madagascar has made history by reaching their first-ever final in the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over Sudan.
The match, played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania, was a tense affair with no goals in regular time. The deadlock was broken in the 116th minute when substitute Toky Rakotondraibe scored the decisive goal for the Malagasy side. This win was particularly impressive as Madagascar had been reduced to ten men after a red card in the 78th minute.
The win marks a significant milestone for Madagascar, as they become the first island nation to reach a final in a senior CAF tournament.
In the other game, Morocco defeated title-holders Senegal in a tense semi-final match to advance to the final of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN). The Atlas Lions secured their spot after a 5-3 penalty shootout win following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
The high-stakes game, a clash between the last three CHAN champions, saw Senegal strike first with a goal from Joseph Layousse in the 16th minute. However, Morocco quickly responded just seven minutes later when Sabir Bougrine scored from a powerful long-range strike to level the match.
Despite both teams creating chances in a tight second half, neither could find a breakthrough, forcing the game into extra time and then to a penalty shootout.
In the decisive shootout, Morocco’s players showed perfect composure, converting all five of their penalties. Senegal, on the other hand, faltered when their captain, Seyni N’Diaye, hit the crossbar with their first attempt.
This victory not only ended Senegal’s title defense but also marks Morocco’s third CHAN final in the last six years, a testament to their dominance in the competition.
Morocco will face Madagascar in the final of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) after both teams won their respective semi-final matches. The final is set to take place on Saturday, August 30 in Nairobi, Kenya.
Senegal and Sudan will play in the third-place playoff.
Tickets to CHAN final can be bought on Mookh :
- Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000