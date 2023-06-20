Shares

Google for Startups (GfS) has today announced the 25 African based startups have been selected for this year’s $4 million Black Founders Fund.

The Black Founders Fund, now in its third year, aims to help tackle systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding. The initiative provides equity free grants and mentoring to early stage Black-led high-growth businesses across Europe and Africa.

Startups led or co-founded by women make up 72% of the group, highlighting the role women play in shaping Africa’s startup ecosystem. The funding will provide the businesses with the capital needed to take their ventures to the next level and expand to new markets.

Each selected startup will receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, Ad support, 1:1 mentoring by industry experts and connections within Google’s network.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google said “Startups play a major role in advancing Africa’s digital transformation. We look forward to working with this group of innovative founders who are using technology to solve some of the most pressing challenges in Africa. The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund is committed to addressing the stark inequality in VC funding by providing Black founders with the resources and support they need to succeed”

Cathy Chepkemboi, Founder of Tushop, selected for the 2023 Fund comments:, “At Tushop, our passion lies in leveraging technology to empower Kenyan consumers and increase their buying power. Our ultimate ambition is to transform the way daily essentials and FMCG products are accessed, enabling individuals to save significantly. With the support of Google for Startups, we are one step closer to realising our goal of positively impacting the lives of millions of consumers in Kenya and beyond.

The list of startups are below;

Akoma Health (Nigeria): Tech platform for accessible, culturally conscious mental health services in Africa.

BezoMoney (Ghana) : Digital banking for Africa’s underbanked via mobile/web platforms.

Chargel (Senegal): Digital trucking platform connecting shippers/carriers in Francophone West Africa.

Charis UAS (Rwanda): Provides 3D geospatial data via drone technology.

Evolve Credit (Nigeria): SaaS for digitising and managing banking services.

Excel At Uni (South Africa): Supports student funders via digital services.

EzyAgric (Uganda): AI-powered mobile technology to enhance Africa’s farming sector.

Fez Delivery (Nigeria): Last-mile logistics platform for various industries.

Fleetsimplify (Kenya): Monetization platform connecting gig drivers & vehicle owners.

HealthDart (South Africa): Digital HMO providing end-to-end health services with insurance.

Herconomy (Nigeria): Female-focused fintech aiming to be Africa’s first women’s bank.

Jumba (Kenya): Improving Kenya’s construction sector supply chain via B2B platform.

MDaaS Global (Nigeria): Tech-powered diagnostic centres for affordable healthcare.

My Pocket Counsel (Nigeria): Legal tech platform for contract generation and management.

Orda (Nigeria): Pan-African neobank for restaurants, offering cloud-based software.

Periculum (Nigeria): Data company aiding in credit assessment, fraud/churn risk.

Raenest (Nigeria): Fintech offering global financial services to freelancers/startups in Africa.

Ridelink (Uganda): E-logistics platform providing shipping and real-time tracking.

Susu (Côte d’Ivoire): Health platform providing healthcare services/insurance funded by African diaspora.

Talamus Health (Ghana): Tech solutions targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.

TruQ (Nigeria): Streamlining mid-mile logistics across Africa with third-party vehicle connectivity.

Tushop (Kenya): Tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.

Uzapoint (Kenya): Mobile/web POS for digitising bookkeeping in Africa’s informal sector.

Zinacare (South Africa): Online platform for accessible, affordable healthcare services.

Zydii (Kenya): Localised digital training solutions for African SMEs.