Shares

Google Cloud has announced the appointment of Noor Al-Sulaiti as Head of Security Business Development and Government Relations for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa region (META). Noor is known for her innovative leadership and wealth of experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors.

In this position, Noor will be responsible for Google’s security expansion in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa. She will foster strategic partnerships with the public sector to leverage Google Cloud’s cybersecurity solutions including CyberShield, a cybersecurity solution tailored specifically for governments.

Noor’s career leadership experience includes her role as CEO of Ooredoo Oman. There, she established herself as the youngest and first female CEO in the company’s history, spearheading a transformation into a digitally led and data-powered organization. Prior to joining Ooredoo Oman, Noor was the CEO of Starlink, a retail chain and IT service provider in Qatar. She was also the general manager of Phono and FASTtelco in Kuwait. Additionally, she has been recognized as one of the most powerful businesswomen by Forbes Middle East and as a notable business leader by other publications.

Commenting on her new role, Noor Al-Sulaiti said, “I am honored to join Google Cloud, a company that has inspired me throughout my career. Google Cloud is continuously helping governments around the world enhance their security capabilities and respond holistically at the national level to keep their citizens and critical assets safe, and I’m ready to lead the charge to bring these capabilities to the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.”