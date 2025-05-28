Shares

Google’s flagship event Google I/O conference is where the tech giant reveals the future they’re building, pulling back the curtain on their newest products, technologies, and, this year, their breakthroughs in AI.

This year’s event highlighted the ongoing advancements in Google’s AI capabilities, with its most advanced models, Gemini, being extensively integrated across its product offerings and research initiatives.

Here are 12 of the new AI-powered tools, features, and advancements announced at Google I/O 2025 and how they are designed to assist you:

1. Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash has become the default model, offering remarkable quality with extremely fast response times for speed and efficiency. For complex challenges, an experimental Deep Think mode is being explored in Gemini 2.5 Pro. New text-to-speech previews also support native audio output, including multi-speaker support for more expressive conversations.

2. Imagen 4, an image generation model, now in the Gemini app, produces richer images with nuanced colors and fine details. Imagen 4 has improved in handling text and typography, making creative choices in font, spacing, and layout. A super-fast variant, up to 10x quicker, is also slated for release soon.

3. Google’s video generation model, *Veo 3, is now available in the Gemini app for U.S. users. It offers improved visual quality, a stronger understanding of physics for realistic animations, and more intuitive controls. Notably, Veo 3 includes native audio generation with sound effects and background noise, and dialogue creation is coming soon.

4. Built for creatives, Flow is a new AI filmmaking tool designed to seamlessly create cinematic clips, scenes, and stories with consistency. It is available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S., Flow uses Gemini models for intuitive prompting, allowing users to create story elements like cast, locations, objects, and styles using natural language.

5. AI Mode in Search is Google’s AI search experience. It features advanced reasoning and multimodality, allowing deeper exploration via follow-up questions and helpful links. A custom version of Gemini 2.5 is being incorporated into Search for AI Mode and AI Overviews.

6. Gemini in Chrome will begin rolling out on desktop to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. The first version allows you to easily ask Gemini to clarify or summarize complex information on any webpage. Future updates will enable Gemini to work across multiple tabs and navigate websites on your behalf.

7. Search Live* will allow U.S. users to converse with Search about what they see in real-time using their camera. Search can function as a learning partner, explaining concepts or offering suggestions based on visual input. This is expected in AI Mode in Labs this summer.

8. Google is integrating Project Mariner into AI Mode in the U.S. This feature helps users save time by performing tasks on their behalf, such as purchasing tickets or making reservations, by scanning sites and handling form-filling. These agentic capabilities are coming to AI Mode in Labs this summer.

9. Deep Search capabilities are coming to AI Mode in Labs this summer. Utilizing an advanced “query fan-out” technique, Deep Search can initiate hundreds of searches and create an expert-level, fully-cited report in minutes, potentially saving hours of research.

10. AI Mode in Labs will offer personalized suggestions based on past searches. Users can also optionally connect other Google apps, starting with Gmail, for tailored responses. AI Mode will also analyze complex datasets and create custom charts and graphs for data visualization in sports and finance queries this summer.

11. The new shopping experience in AI Mode combines Gemini model capabilities with Google’s Shopping Graph. This includes a new “try-on” feature for apparel by uploading your own image, rolling out to Labs users in the U.S. today. An agentic checkout feature with Google Pay is also expected in the coming months.

12. Google’s objective for the Gemini app is for it to become the most helpful universal AI assistant. This is being enhanced by integrating capabilities from Project Astra, such as video understanding and improved memory. Gemini Live will soon integrate with Google services like Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep for deeper daily assistance.

13. For Google AI Ultra subscribers, an experimental version of **Agent Mode** will be introduced in the Gemini app soon. This new capability allows users to delegate complex planning and tasks, seamlessly combining features like live web Browse, in-depth research, and integrations with Google apps to manage multi-step tasks from start to finish.