Boomplay has in partnered with Supadrum, to launch a campaign inviting emerging artists across Kenya to show their skills to stand a chance to win various prizes.

Dubbed Booming on Boomplay, the initiative will enable upcoming artists to walk away with cash prizes. There will also be promotional opportunities such as billboard features, in-app and digital placements to increase exposure.

In addition, winners will receive 40 hours of studio time and a music masterclass. The masterclass will feature top producers, engineers & music executives covering topics such as production, distribution, publishing, music marketing & business.

Boomplay’s East Africa Managing Director, Martha Huro, said, “The competition seeks to provide a platform to support the growth and development of upcoming artists in a bid to unearth talents in the country. This campaign aligns with our vision to empower the African music ecosystem and help unlock its full potential”.

Supadrum’s CEO, Allan Njoroge, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Boomplay to leverage our knowledge of the music industry to ensure emerging Kenyan artists attain the needed exposure and propel their music careers to the next level. I urge to call upon upcoming Kenyan artists to register in large numbers and take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Accounts of respective artists must be verified on Boomplay, and artists are expected to enter the competition with original songs whose rights they own.

The contest will run from September 2022 to December 2022, when the winners will be announced. To participate in the campaign, interested artists should register here surveymonkey.com/BoomPlay.