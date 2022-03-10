Shares

Boomplay played host to an exclusive dinner for women in the music and entertainment industry as part of the company’s International Women’s Day celebration, marked globally on 8th March. Four Points by Sheraton in Hurlingham.

This was in line with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, ‘Break the Bias’ . Among the attendees were a number of notable names in the industry among them Nikita Kering, Fena Gitu, music publicist Camille Storm, radio guru Somoina Kimojino among others who have all demonstrated significant dominance in their career.

Martha Huro, Managing Director, East Africa, had this to say, “This year we chose to celebrate women whom we believe have made significant strides in their respective careers not only in music, but also entertainment. As women, it is important to come together to empower and motivate each other on how best to navigate the industry.”

The company has consistently been at the forefront of ensuring female Kenyan artists are given their ‘flowers’ for showcasing their potential in a highly dominated male industry.

Boomplay boasts of being the is the number one music streaming and download service in Africa. It currently has over 65 million Monthly Active Users and over 70 million tracks.