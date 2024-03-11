Shares

NCBA in partnership with Homa Bay County hosted over 100 SME customers for a customer dinner to mark International Women’s Day.

The dinner celebrated the achievements of women in business within the county and provided them with a platform to share their views on topical issues, including opportunities in the SME sector, women’s empowerment, and financial literacy.

A diverse array of stakeholders, including policymakers, politicians, investors, economists, academics, and non-state actors, were present. During the dinner, inspiring success stories from entrepreneurs who have overcome obstacles and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields were shared.

The event also provided attendees with valuable networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, mentors, and industry experts.

“We are proud to celebrate and empower women making remarkable impact in our communities. At NCBA, our dedication to empowering women entrepreneurs is unwavering. As we prepare to inaugurate our branch in Homabay, we are committed to supporting SMEs as they are the key drivers in the economy of Homabay. This exemplifies our commitment to supporting and uplifting women on their path to success,” said Mr. Robert Kiboti, NCBA Group Director Commercial and SME Banking.

“In Homa bay County, we pride ourselves in having the highest number of elected women both in the national and county assemblies. We take immense pride in our communities for believing in the power that women in leadership hold. We have implemented strategies to empower women and girls. I believe that our activism has been a powerful platform for advocacy and raising awareness. I appreciate our partners whose support has been essential in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, reinforcing the significance of empowering women in their entrepreneurial journey. As NCBA comes in as a new partner in Homabay County, we assure you that you will get a rich customer base. Homabay has a lot of potential for value chain financing,” said Sarah Malit, CEC Member, Ministry of Youth, Sports, Talent Development, Gender, Inclusivity, Cultural Heritage and Social Services.

NCBA Bank announced its sustainability commitment last year. Among the 15 commitments, it outlined its focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion as a critical agenda of its sustainability commitments to support women and youth through targeted mentorship and skill building.

The bank continues to support SMEs by streamlining processes through digital banking, merchant services such as Lipa na M-PESA, and offering business financing solutions such as business stock loan financing.