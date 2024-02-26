Shares

NCBA has announced a KES 12 million sponsorship for over 100 students this year that will be distributed through various partners.

The partners include Dr. Choksey Albinism Foundation, M-PESA Foundation, Edumed Trust, SOS Children’s Villages Kenya, Daraja Kenya Initiative and the Palmhouse Foundation among others. They work with NCBA to empower underprivileged youth, aged 7-25 at Primary, Secondary and University levels.

Currently, 55 students are sponsored under the Dr. Choksey Albinism Foundation, 2 under the M-PESA Foundation, 16 under the Edumed Trust, 9 under SOS Children’s Villages Kenya, 2 under Daraja Kenya Initiatives and 68 under the Palmhouse Foundation.

This year, NCBA has onboarded two new foundations as partners: Kenya Scholar Access Program (KENSAP) and WEDCO. Through KENSAP, 15 top students from underprivileged backgrounds get access to Ivy league colleges, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford among others. NCBA’s partnership with WEDCO on the other hand will support 25 young Kenyans from informal settlements in 2024.

“In line with our ‘Change the Story’ sustainability platform, we have partnered with different organizations since 2007 to ensure that we reach every corner of the country as education is a strong vehicle for change. Our commitment to education goes beyond financial contribution. We want to provide an environment that caters to the nurturing of wholistic individuals who will in turn pass on their skills to the next generation,” said John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director.

NCBA Group Chairman James Ndegwa said, “At NCBA, we have pledged to be active agents in the enablement of equitable and quality education. Our commitment, as outlined in our 2023 sustainability strategy, involves an annual allocation of KES 100 Million to support communities, including empowering the youth.”