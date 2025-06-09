Shares

HACO Industries has supercharged its clean energy transition with the commission of the second phase of its solar energy installation for the Home and Personal Care production line. This installation consists of 311 solar panels, providing an output of 180 kWh, which will offset approximately 60% of the Home and Personal Care energy consumption.

The commissioning ceremony marked a significant step in HACO’s broader commitment to green manufacturing under its Chasing Zero Initiative. It is a push to achieve zero waste and net-zero emissions through circular and sustainable production models.

Speaking during the ceremony, HACO Managing Director Mary-Ann Musangi stated: “At HACO, sustainability is not just a goal—it is embedded in our purpose. The commissioning of this solar installation is more than an energy milestone; it is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to building a climate-resilient future through clean, affordable, and efficient energy solutions.”

This new phase builds on the success of HACO’s 240kWh solar system commissioned four years ago at the plastics factory, further strengthening the company’s trajectory to eliminate Scope 2 emissions. The strategy significantly cuts electricity costs but also reduces dependence on fossil fuels, thereby aligning with both Kenya’s Vision 2030 and global SDG targets on Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Climate Action (SDG 13), Responsible Production (SDG 12) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG 17).

The success of the project was made possible through a partnership with NCBA Bank, which provided green financing for the installation, underscoring the critical role of financial institutions in unlocking climate finance and advancing the region’s green industrial transition. Additionally, HACO partnered with Ofgen for the system’s installation who successfully delivered the project on time.

“We are thrilled to support HACO Industries in this transformative shift toward clean energy,” said Robert Marete, NCBA Deputy Director Leasing LLP. “This project is an example of how sustainable financing and innovative partnerships can help businesses adopt green technologies and secure long-term financial and environmental gains.”

In addition to energy investments, HACO is implementing other environmental initiatives, including post-consumer plastic recovery, waste-to-energy partnerships, and sustainable sourcing practices.