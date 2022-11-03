Shares

Safaricom has partnered with Boomplay, a popular music streaming service with over 85 million local and international tracks and podcasts. This is in a bid to avail the service to its customers via affordable daily, weekly, and monthly bundles.

The partnership will offer Safaricom customers Boomplay subscription bundles at discounted rates coupled with free data, ranging from a daily bundle of KES 20 with 50MB, a weekly bundle of KES 120 with 300MB and a monthly bundle of KES 299 with 1.5GB.

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC CEO, had this to say, “As a digital-first company, we want to avail affordable devices and data bundles and leverage our extensive network coverage to enable Kenyans to enjoy a digital lifestyle. Through this partnership, our customers can now enjoy their favourite music on Boomplay using bundles that provide value and convenience.”

Boomplay’s Managing Director for East Africa, Martha Huro, said, “With over 85 million monthly active users, we are the leading music streaming service in Africa, and we are all about building the largest and most sustainable digital music ecosystem for artistes and content providers on the continent. This partnership with Safaricom will give millions of Kenyans seamless access to entertainment anytime, anywhere.”

Customers can access the Boomplay bundles via the Safaricom App or USSD *544*6# under option 5 – Boomplay and pay via airtime or M-PESA. They will then receive an SMS confirming payment and start enjoying ad-free streaming and unlimited downloads of their favourite songs and podcasts via the Boomplay app.