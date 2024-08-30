Shares

Kenyan Benga artist Udulele has collaborated with Umoja, Muhonja, Steve Biko, and Michael Ongaro to release a new single titled Ugali Disco. The song encourages listeners to reward themselves with a delicious treat after a tough time.

Ugali Disco blends Disco and Benga music, combining Disco’s rhythmic grooves with bright, guitar melodies and the free-spirited vocals typical of Benga, resulting in a fresh genre blend called Disco Benga. The track is accentuated by Michael Ongaro’s guitar work and a lineup of Kenyan vocal talents including Udulele, Muhonja, and Steve Biko.

The song was born out of Udulele’s experience of rewarding his efforts after a successful musical performance. It celebrates change and indulgence, urging listeners to break away from the repetitive nature of daily routines by rewarding themselves with a hearty meal.

The former Abaki Simba lead man, Udulele’s collaboration with Umoja has been in the works since late 2016. He first met the duo in Kilifi while performing with Bengatronics, a music collective blending Benga and electronic dance music. A collaboration was sparked by Umoja, who included Benga music in their set, that would initiate friendship, and conversations around the possibility of working together in the future.

“Umoja duo had a unique way of making Benga sound fresh and appealing to an international audience through their electronic production techniques. There was a time when gigs were scarce and money was tight, so I lived on Ugali and Sukuma (kale) for most of my meals. Staple foods often turned to when times were tough. Then, out of the blue, a well-paying gig came through. To celebrate, I decided to treat myself to a hearty meal of Ugali, Nyama Choma, Kachumbari, and a bottle of beer. It was my way of rewarding myself for the hard work and perseverance,” said Udulele.

According to Udulele, the track promises a new way artists and uprising Benga musicians talk about the genre, locally and internationally. “I truly believe Ugali Disco will elevate Benga music to an international level while also sparking local conversations about the genre. It will inspire young artists and producers to innovate and adapt Benga music for contemporary audiences,” he added.