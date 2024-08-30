Shares

Bayobab Kenya, which is part of Bayobab Group, has announced the completion of a long-distance fibre network, connecting Mombasa to Malaba and Busia. The fibre runs up to the border of Kenya and Uganda where it interconnects into Uganda for onward connectivity to Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The long-distance fibre follows Kenya Railway’s metre gauge railway line route spanning over 1,000 kilometres on the Kenyan side offering an opportunity for towns along the route to be connected to the internet. Internet Service Providers looking at expanding or boosting connectivity in the areas along the route will be able to leverage Bayobab Kenya’s open access long-distance fibre infrastructure as an efficient high-capacity backbone.

In 2022, Bayobab launched the first phase of its National Long-Distance fibre running from Mombasa to Malaba along the Kenya Pipeline route. With the completion of the second phase, the two fibre routes will complement each other offering the much-needed diversity and redundancy of delivering internet services. The newly-launched route will provide an alternative for carriers looking for network resilience over existing routes, high-capacity backbones or dark fibre along the route.

Expressing her thoughts on the completed project, Bayobab Kenya MD Sylvia Anampiu said, “Our Mombasa-to-Malaba Fibre Project in Kenya is a testament to our vision for a connected and empowered country and continent. By connecting Mombasa to Malaba, we aim to create a seamless pathway to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC, fostering economic development and growth across these countries. Our strategic investment in Kenya’s segment of the East -to-West Fibre Project underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of telecommunications infrastructure through our Ambition 2025 of building 135,000km of proprietary fibre across Africa.”

This new route will also link landlocked countries to sub-sea cables at the port of Mombasa using the shortest route. This will in turn provide a unique route to protect and strengthen services for Bayobab Kenya’s existing and new customers.