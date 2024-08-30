Shares

TechCabal has announced the launch of its second annual Moonshot by TechCabal conference, to be held on 9th to 10th October, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The event will feature keynote sessions from tech leaders such as Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigerian Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital, Elizabeth Polk, Founding Partner at BALA Firm LLP, and Sunil Natraj, CEO of Jumia Nigeria.

The theme of this year’s Moonshot conference by TechCabal 2024 is Building for the World, which addresses the challenges and opportunities that African founders and operators face as they navigate the complexities of global expansion.

Through this event, over 3,500 delegates will gain timely and practical insights from experienced global and African business leaders. Speakers will share strategies for successfully building world-class ventures in various sectors from fintech to commerce, renewable energy, climate change, tech policy, AI, telco, cloud, and more.

This year, Moonshot is introducing three additional content tracks to the five tracks from last year; The Future of Commerce, Big Tech and Enterprise, Emerging Tech Fest, Startup Festival, and Creative Economy. These new tracks include Fuel: The Investor conference, Government and Policy, and Climate Tech.

The event is sponsored by Sabi, 54 Collective, Raenest, Sparkle, Cchub, Budpay, Cardtonic, ZedCrest, and Vendy. It is open to global and African VC investors, startup founders, top tech CEOs, industry professionals at all levels, students, and tech support organizations. Exhibitors will include Africa’s most innovative startups, leading enterprise companies, global tech giants, and a range of service providers.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media said, “Africa’s vibrant tech ecosystem is breaking boundaries and redefining what is possible on the global stage. As we edge closer to this year’s Moonshot by TechCabal, we are focused on exploring critical questions such as whether Africa should build for the world and how we can leverage actionable policies to enhance the digital economy.”

TechCabal is a tech publication in Africa, providing reporting, data, and context that help investors and professionals globally understand where African tech is and where it is going. The inaugural Moonshot event was held in October 2023 in Lagos, attracting over 2,600 attendees and 85 industry-leading speakers from across Africa and beyond.