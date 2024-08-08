Shares

Founders Factory Africa (FFA) has announced its official rebrand and name change to 54 Collective.

The new brand name, 54 Collective, reflects the firm’s pan-African vision, aspiring to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses to serve all 54 African countries. The firm invests in ventures from idea to Pre-Series A stage by offering catalytic capital, and value-add support through its Venture Success platform.

The Venture Success platform is made up of a team of experienced venture specialists who provide tailored support. This is in the form of product, growth, commercial relationships, business strategy, talent, technology, and data to build ventures for scale.

The team also ensures that founders have access to the right funding by preparing them for investor readiness, investor access, fundraising strategies, unlocking debt, and impact capital. The Venture Success platform empowers founders to succeed globally by facilitating networking and community-building opportunities.

54 Collective, offers equity and non-dilutive capital up to a total of Ksh. 64 million (USD 500,000), enabling founders to scale their ventures across the continent. To break barriers of access, female founders receive an additional Ksh. 19 million (USD 150,000) in the form of a non-dilutive capital. This combination of funding and support distinguishes the firm as the only Venture Capital firm in Africa offering early-stage founders with a team of over 70 staff members in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, and the UK.

Commenting on the firm’s rebrand and name change, 54 Collective CEO Bongani Sithole said, “Our catalytic capital and value-add support to founders, through our Venture Success Platform, signifies our evolution and ongoing mission to support entrepreneurs across Africa and enable them to build without boundaries to drive commercial and impact returns. Our name change to 54 Collective communicates our continued commitment to African founders. We are more supportive than ever of unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs and ensuring a level playing field for youth and women founders.”

In 2023, Founders Factory Africa was named one of the top venture capital investors in Africa, with an active portfolio of over 50 ventures across 10 countries. To date, the firm has supported more than 70 ventures across Africa and helped its portfolio startups to raise nearly Ksh. 18 billion (USD 140 million) in follow-on capital.