Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, has announced a Ksh. 5 million sponsorship for the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC). This is as the team prepares to represent the country at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The sponsorship will go towards supporting the team’s preparation and participation in the games scheduled for 28th August to 8th September in Paris. Tusker will also provide the Paralympic team with an official travel kit, crafted locally. This kit symbolizes the nation’s support and showcases the talent and craftsmanship of the Kenyan people.

The Kenyan paralympics team consists of 14 para-athletes who will compete across 5 disciplines. The squad comprises a mix of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers all poised to make their mark on the global stage.

Leading the charge are Nancy Chelangat accompanied by her guide Geoffrey Rotich, Mary Waithera guided by James Boit, and Prisca Jepkemoi guided Kenneth Lagat in the 1,500m T11 category.

Samuel Mushai will partner with guide Jean Kipchumba. Other athletics stars include John Lokedi for the 5,000m T13, Wesley Sang for the 1,500m T46, Samson Ojuka for the Long Jump T37, and Sheila Wanyonyi for the Javelin F12.

In the cycling competition, Dedan Ireri Maina will represent Kenya, joined by fellow cyclist Kennedy Ogada.

The dynamic duo of Stacy Neema and Julieta Moipo will represent Kenya in taekwondo, while Asiya Sururu takes to the water for rowing. Powerlifter Hellen Wawira, fresh from the World Power-lifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, will represent in the power-lifting competition.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Mark Ocitti, KBL Managing Director said, “Tusker has always been a champion of the Kenyan spirit, and our Paralympic athletes exemplify the very best of our nation. We are honored to partner with these extraordinary individuals who embody the true spirit of Kenya. Their dedication and perseverance inspire us all. We believe in their potential to achieve greatness on the world stage, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary support as they strive for glory at the Games.”

On his part, Bhaveet Chudasama, Vice President of the Kenya National Paralympic Committee expressed his gratitude for the support, acknowledging that it would help them achieve great things at the Paris Games.