Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chairperson Jane Karuku has announced that Anthony Mwangi, who has served as the KAM CEO for the last 2 years, has stepped down. Consequently, Tobias Alando, the current KAM COO, will assume the role of Acting CEO while the Board of Directors initiates the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Since joining KAM as the CEO, Anthony has driven the Association’s advocacy initiatives towards realizing the Manufacturing 20by30 Strategy.

Last month, KAM announced the appointment of Jane Karuku as the new national Chairperson. Ms. Karuku, who has served as Vice Chairperson since July 2022, will lead the Association’s Board of Directors for a two-year term, succeeding Rajan Shah. The outgoing Chairman, Mr. Rajan Shah, will remain an ex-officio member of the Board, playing an advisory role in directing the growth of the Association.

KAM is the representative organisation for manufacturing value-add industries in Kenya. The Association provides an essential link for co-operation, dialogue and understanding with the Government by representing the views and concerns of its members to the relevant authorities. KAM also promotes trade and investment, upholds standards, encourages the formulation, enactment and administration of sound policies that facilitate a competitive business environment and reduce the cost of doing business.