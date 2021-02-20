Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has relaunched Baileys Delight, almost a year after the initial launch in Kenya early last year. The new cream liquor, according to the manufacturer, has performed well in sales even during the pandemic.

Baileys Delight is now available at a new reduced price, with a 750ml bottle retailing at Ksh. 990, down from Ksh. 1,350, and 350ml retailing at Ksh. 550, down from Ksh. 650. The liquor is available on all online liquor stores, including KBL’s proprietary Party Central platform. It is also available on online platforms such as Yum Turn Up, Jumia Party, Oaks and Corks, Uber Eats and Glovo.

KBL made plans to launch Baileys Delight despite the dire effects of the pandemic on bars and restaurants, KBL maintains that its customers still ordered the drink to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

Following the closure of bars and other social gathering spaces, KBL launched Party Central, a mobile bar. Here, its customers could enjoy Baileys Delight and other beverages in the brewer’s portfolio, right in the comfort of their homes. Joyce Kibe, Head of Innovations at KBL said, “The company continues to innovate at scale to serve the dynamic consumer taste profiles through exciting propositions.”

KBL reports that innovation brands, Baileys Delight being one of these, have significantly contributed to KBL’s business growth in recent years. According to KBL, in the half year to December 2019, Innovations grew by 50% and now contribute 17% of the company’s sales. This trajectory seems to have been maintained, despite the country still grappling with the global pandemic, a testament to the effort made by KBL to stay afloat.