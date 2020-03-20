KBL launches Baileys Delight in Kenya

Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched Baileys Delight alcoholic drink in the Kenyan market. The new drink is a variant of the Baileys Original Irish Cream that is already available in the market.

The new drink has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 15% and is available in 750ml and 350ml bottles. The drink is retailing at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 1,350 and Ksh. 650 respectively. It is available on sale in bars, restaurants, supermarkets and on the Jumia Party ecommerce platform.

Speaking during the launch event in Nairobi, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director, Jane Karuku stated that Baileys Delight launch reinforces the company’s commitment to breakthrough innovation that will expand consumers’ experience within the beverage alcohol market.

“Innovation is a key pillar of our growth strategy: we are innovating constantly and at scale in order to address changing tastes and preference across a diverse category of consumers in the Kenyan market. We are excited about Baileys Delight.”

She added: “Innovation brands have significantly contributed to KBL’s business growth in recent years: in the half year to December 2019, Innovations grew by 50% and now contribute 17% of the company’s sales.”

KBL’s Head of Innovations Joyce Kibe added that the company continues to innovate at scale to serve changing consumer taste profiles through exciting propositions. The innovation will appeal to aspirational male and female consumers.

Kenya is the second market across Diageo to launch Baileys Delight after Guinness Nigeria. Baileys Delight is the latest innovation in the EABL portfolio since the launch of Sikera cider, Hop House 13, Guinness Smooth, Red Star Vodka and Tusker Premium Ale brands launched in 2019.