Afropop singer Guchi has released a new track dubbed No Touching. The new song was made in collaboration with Afrobeats producer Tuzi. No Touching is currently available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms.

No Touching is a reflection of Guchi’s evolved sound and classic style. While staying true to her familiar theme of love, she brings a fresh perspective on the dynamics of romantic relationships.

The track explores the endurance of affection without physical intimacy and loyalty’s crucial role in sustaining a bond. It is a vibrant celebration of commitment, appreciation, and reassurance, all packed into a lively, under-three-minute vibe.

Having strategically cracked the East African market, Guchi’s music is now more intentional to accommodate various regional needs.