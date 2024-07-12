Shares

Annette Mulama is this year’s winner of the World Class Kenya Bartender competition. Annette, who works at the Hero Bar at the Trademark Hotel, emerged victorious in the national finals held at the EABL Headquarters in Nairobi. She emerged top after a final round against four other finalists and will represent Kenya at the global finals in China in September.

The World Class Kenya Bartender Competition began earlier in April this year, with 278 participants competing in online challenges, including the ‘Johnnie Walker Beyond a Night Cap’ challenge. This was followed by the ‘Singleton at the Disco’ challenge in May, narrowing the field to 18. In June, the top contenders engaged in studio sessions before the Tanqueray Ten live challenge semifinals on July 4th. Five finalists emerged to compete for the national title on July 5th in the ‘Don Julio Classics of the Future’ live challenge.

Commenting on her win, an excited Mulama said, “I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. This journey has been an incredible two years of hard work and dedication to my craft and to see it culminate in this victory is a dream come true. I am honored to represent Kenya on the global stage in Shanghai. I hope to not only display my passion and skills but to also inspire other bartenders in the country to pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.”

While announcing the competition winner, Joel Kamau, Commercial Director EABL said, “I would like to congratulate all the participants on their considerable effort to make this competition a success. At EABL, we are all about celebrating Life. Our finalists have not only displayed their amazing skills but have also showed their deep understanding on how to captivate our consumers whose tastes and preferences continue to evolve.”

The World Class Global finals will take place between the 9th and 13th of September 2024 in Shanghai, China.