Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Tusker, hosted sports fans in Eldoret and Ruiru this past weekend for viewing parties of the final two days of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Thousands of fans converged at Tamasha in Eldoret and Choma Zone in Ruiru to witness the thrilling climax of the games. In addition to watching the competition live, attendees were immersed in lots of entertainment featuring a diverse lineup of top Kenyan artists.

In Eldoret, attendees enjoyed live performances by Genge sensation Mejja and Nameless. The turntables were expertly handled by DJ Grauchi, DJ Duffy, and DJ Pinto. In Ruiru, the crowd was entertained by acclaimed rap group Wakadinali, alongside Arbantone’s Tipsy Gee and the creators of the hit song “Anguka Nayo,” Wadagliz.

The events, which happened simultaneously, offered fans a fun experience, combining the thrill of Olympic competition with entertainment.

Earlier this month, KBL announced a Ksh. 5 million sponsorship for the Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC), as the team prepares to represent the country at the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The sponsorship will go towards supporting the team’s preparation and participation in the games scheduled for 28th August to 8th September in Paris. Tusker, KBL’s flagship brand, will also provide the Paralympic team with an official travel kit, crafted locally. This kit symbolizes the nation’s support and showcases the talent and craftsmanship of the Kenyan people.