Captain Morgan Muckpit is kicking off a nationwide regional tour, bringing the brand’s to key consumer hotspots across the Nairobi, Mountain, Lake, Coast, and Rift regions.

The official tour begins with the Nairobi Edition launch event on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at Burudani Address in Juja.

The tour follows the successful Nakuru soft launch which unveiled the exciting new spirit drink: Captain Morgan Muckpit Melon Splash. This new 37.5% ABV spirit drink offers intriguing flavours, blending sweet watermelon, mint, and subtle hints of smoke with Captain Morgan’s iconic spice. It is best enjoyed with mixers like Sprite, Stoney, or water, or used as a base for a vibrant fruit punch.

Celebrated Kenyan artist Iyanii has been named the official Brand Ambassador for the Captain Morgan Muckpit line.

The Juja edition will feature Iyanii as the headliner, supported by an exciting mix of performers including artists Tipsy Gee, Silverstone Barz, and Bigg Yasa, together with deejays DJ Deewiz, DJ Jojo, and DJ Sanchez. The brand’s competitive spirit was recently highlighted in the Nakuru launch, where Iyanni captained “Team Iyanni Captain Morgan Muckpit” in a “Battle of the Grill” against celebrated rapper Mejja.

Guests attending the event will dive into signature Captain Morgan Muckpit serves, including the Melon Splash, alongside immersive brand experiences throughout the night.

Entry has been designed to be simple and squad-friendly: a ticket costs Ksh. 2,000, admits five people, and is fully redeemable for one 750 ml bottle of Muckpit. Gates open at 6 PM.

Kanyi Kiuru, Brand Manager Muckpit, stated: “We are proud to begin this regional tour in the Nairobi region with our celebration in Juja. Captain Morgan Muckpit stands for bold flavour, bold fun, and bold experiences. This tour is our way of appreciating our consumers nationwide by bringing unforgettable nights to their doorstep. The Nairobi edition truly sets the tone for what is ahead.”

Susan Gachui, Innovations Commercialization Lead Muckpit, added: “We are taking the Muckpit energy to our distributors and consumers in Juja who have shown incredible love for the brand. This celebration allows us to appreciate our partners while giving consumers a night where they can truly muck up the usual.”