Captain Morgan delivered an unforgettable night of music, flavor, and adventure as the Captain’s Yard Takeover stormed the Rift Valley Sports Club on Saturday, October 4th. The event drew fans from across the Rift Valley for an electrifying celebration that was spiced up in Captain Morgan style.

The stage exploded with talent, featuring performances from headliners Mejja, Iyanii, Maandy, and Tipsy Gee. The energy was maintained by top hypemasters MC Gogo and Azeezah, who kept the massive audience on its feet. An unmatched lineup of DJs, including DJ Gibbz Tha Daqchild, DJ Malaika, DJ Bash, DJ Ruby, DJ Jomba, and Jussneera, served up seamless beats all night long. Adding a modern twist, TikTok star Collo Blue delivered a high-energy digital-meets-live experience that had the crowd buzzing.

Guests indulged in bold Captain Morgan cocktails crafted by expert mixologists, while the Captain’s Grill kept the flavor sizzling.

A major highlight of the night was the Battle of the Grill, where two celebrity teams faced off:

Team Mejja championed Captain Morgan Gold.

Team Iyanii championed the brand’s new innovation, Captain Morgan Muckpit.

The fiery showdown of grilling skills had fans cheering wildly, and ultimately, both teams clinched victory and earned bragging rights for the Nakuru edition. The event also served as the soft launch for Captain Morgan Muckpit, introducing fans to a bold new expression that embodies the brand’s adventurous spirit.

“The Nakuru takeover was a true reflection of what Captain Morgan stands for—high-energy vibes, adventure, and unforgettable experiences,” said Victor Adada, Brand Manager, Captain Morgan. “We are thrilled with the energy from our fans, who turned up in numbers and unleashed their spice with us. Nakuru has shown that it knows how to party, and we are proud to have shared such bold moments with them.”