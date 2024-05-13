Shares

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) launched its national consumer promotion dubbed Tujengane in April. The 12 week campaign will run from April to June 2024 and will reward and celebrate consumers by providing them with exciting opportunities to enrich their lives.

Some of the campaign have been announced and they are as follows;

1. Adriel Juma won a Motorbike

2. Peter Mwangi won Ksh. 50,000

3. Kevin Ngaru won Ksh. 1 million

Adriel Juma poses with his recently won Motorbike in the ongoing Tujengane National consumer campaign. Lillian Ndirangu, EABL brand manager hands over a KES 50,000 Cheque to Peter Mwangi in the ongoing Tujengane National Consumer campaign Mutula Kennedy, head of spirits EABL hands over a KES 1Million dummy Cheque to Kevin Ngaru in the ongoing Tujengane National Consumer campaign

To participate in the campaign, consumers above 18 years, and hold a national ID should purchase any of the participating EABL spirit brands. These include Kenya Cane, Orijin, Triple Ace, Smirnoff, Kane Xtra, Chrome Gin, Chrome Vodka, Gilbey’s, and Captain Morgan. Each bottle has a unique code that consumers will be required to submit via the SMS number 20405, to enable them to enter into a draw for a chance to win a range of prizes.

Half of the winnings will be allocated to support a community initiative of the winner’s choice, in the spirit of Tujengane. Additionally, 24 winners will ride away with their very own motorbikes. To further extend support, select winners will receive rent waivers, amplifying the campaign’s positive economic impact on individuals and communities alike. Other prizes include shopping vouchers, airtime, and more cash prizes.

The campaign will reward consumers across the national daily, weekly, and monthly, over the entire duration of the campaign. The total targeted number of winners will be over 200,000.