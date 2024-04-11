Shares

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has officially launched its national consumer promotion dubbed Tujengane. The 12-week long campaign will run from April to June 2024 and seeks to reward and celebrate consumers by providing them with exciting opportunities to enrich their lives.

The Tujengane campaign is positioned to resonate with consumers seeking value, connection, and hope amidst economic uncertainty. Consumers have the opportunity to win an array of enticing prizes including the grand prize of four brand new cars that will be awarded to four lucky winners. Similarly, three lucky participants are also set to win Ksh 1 million each.

To participate in the campaign, consumers above 18 years, and hold a national ID are invited to purchase any of the participating EABL spirit brands. These include Kenya Cane, Orijin, Triple Ace, Smirnoff, Kane Xtra, Chrome Gin, Chrome Vodka, Gilbey’s, and Captain Morgan. Each bottle has a unique code that consumers will be required to submit via the SMS number 20405, to enable them to enter into a draw for a chance to win a range of prizes.

Half of the winnings will be allocated to support a community initiative of the winner’s choice, in the spirit of Tujengane. Additionally, 24 winners will ride away with their very own motorbikes. To further extend support, select winners will receive rent waivers, amplifying the campaign’s positive economic impact on individuals and communities alike. Other prizes include shopping vouchers, airtime, and more cash prizes.

The campaign seeks to reward consumers across the national daily, weekly, and monthly, over the entire duration of the campaign. The total targeted number of winners will be over 200,000, ensuring widespread participation and excitement nationally.

Speaking at the launch event, Mark Ocitti, Managing Director at KBL, emphasized the strategic significance of the Tujengane campaign saying, “The Tujengane campaign represents a pivotal moment for EABL as we navigate through dynamic market conditions. By leveraging ingenious marketing strategies and consumer-centric initiatives, we are confident in our ability to drive engagement, loyalty, and growth for our brands while providing tangible value to our consumers.”

Joel Kamau, EABL Group Commercial Director said, “The Tujengane campaign embodies our dedication to celebrating our consumers in meaningful ways. Our focus goes beyond just offering prizes, it’s about creating opportunities that can truly transform lives. The prizes we are offering, represent our commitment to providing tangible benefits to our consumers. We believe that by coming together, we can achieve more, and this campaign is a testament to that belief.”