The 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO 2026) golf tournament will tee off from February 19 to 22, 2026. Returning to Karen Country Club for the first time since 2021, the 57th edition of this DP World Tour event is backed by a surge of corporate support and a record-breaking prize purse.

A world-class field of 144 elite golfers from over 25 countries will descend upon Nairobi to compete for a share of a staggering Ksh. 348.3 million (approximately USD 5 million) prize purse.

The tournament remains a critical fixture on the DP World Tour’s International Swing, serving as the gateway to a series of African events that include the South African Open and the Joburg Open. Fans are particularly eager to see if the defending champion, South Africa’s Jacques Kruyswijk, can replicate his 2025 masterclass at Muthaiga and keep the trophy on African soil once again.

Absa Bank Kenya has reaffirmed its position as the tournament’s presenting partner with a massive Ksh. 65 million sponsorship. This commitment marks the bank’s 15th consecutive year of support, cementing its status as the largest private-sector sponsor of the event.

Of this investment:

Ksh. 40 million is dedicated directly to tournament operations via Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL).

Ksh. 25 million will drive marketing, fan engagement, and the “Beyond the Swing” experience.

Kenya Airways (KQ) has stepped in as the Official Airline Partner. KQ is providing 20 global tickets for tournament operations and offering discounted fares to players, caddies, and fans traveling to Nairobi.

Crucially, the airline is directly sponsoring four of Kenya’s most respected golfing icons:

Dismas Indiza (The veteran powerhouse)

Justus Madoya

Isaiah Otuke

Jacob Okello

In a nod to the future, KQ’s subsidiary, Fahari Aviation, will showcase innovative drone technology during the event, highlighting how aviation and sports can intersect in the modern age.

While international stars like Guido Migliozzi and Ashun Wu are expected to compete, the spotlight remains firmly on the “Kenyan Contingent.” Led by Dismas Indiza, Njoroge Kibugu, and Greg Snow, the local pros carry the hopes of a nation eager for a home-grown winner.

The tournament also looks to the next generation through the “Beat the Pro” challenge. Junior golfers will have the chance to test their skills against seasoned professionals, with winners receiving fully funded Absa Junior Accounts worth Ksh. 50,000.