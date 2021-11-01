Shares

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) has received a major boost after signing partnerships with Safaricom, NCBA, Crown Paints and Prime Bank in its ambition to nurture and grow golf in Kenya.

The 3 year renewable partnership, will cater for the training of coaches, local golf tours and nationwide golf development.

As part of the plans, JGF has partnered with the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation (USKGF) to train 40 coaches from across the country. The coaches are expected to use the knowledge gained to introduce more young people to the sport as well as develop some into elite players. The local coaches will access the 4-day training free of charge with Junior Golf Foundation footing the bill.

The partnership will also see the introduction of a U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Competition. This will give qualifying golfers opportunities to play in Regional, International and World Championships competitions organized by the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation.

“We are quite fortunate to have brought on board 4 big corporates in Safaricom, NCBA, Crown Paints and Prime Bank as our main partners. Up to 70% of the investment they have put in will go into developing the sport and identifying juniors who are looking to develop their golfing ability through learning technical skills and venturing out onto the golf course,” said Larry Ngala, President, JGF.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa had this to say regarding the support given to JGF. “Over the last 21 years, we have been one of the biggest supporters of various golf initiatives across the country including CSR based golf events, global events such as Kenya Open and Ladies Invitational in Vipingo as well as our own events such as the Safaricom Business Golf Series.”