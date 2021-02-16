Shares

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open will take place between Thursday 18 March to Sunday 21 March at the Karen Country Club.

Top five Kenyans players in the ongoing 2020/2021 Safari Tour Pro Golf Series are assured of slots in the European Tour Magical Kenya Open. Following cancellation of the 2020 Magical Kenya Open organizers Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) started a new season with qualifying scores.

The top five Kenyan pros are Tour leader Greg Snow (296.6 points), Dismas Indiza (275.9 points), David Wakhu (245.7 points), Simon Ngige (240.9 points) and Ooko Erick Obura (211.0 points). Zimbabwean Chinhoi, who has been camping in Nairobi since the Tour started last October is third on 260.6 points.

In 2019, Absa Kenya (previously Barclays Bank Kenya) announced plans to invest Ksh. 220 million in the Magical Kenya Open golf Championship over two years. The sponsorship funds by Absa was split between operational costs and marketing of the event. Absa has been a sponsor of the Kenya Open tournament for the last eight years, six of those as title sponsors.

Kenya Open is an annual golf tournament that was founded in 1967 and run by the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL). It has been an event on the European based Challenge Tour schedule since 1991. The tournament was added to the European Tour starting in 2019. This happened after the prize money for the annual golf tournament was increased to €1.1 million. The Kenya Open title has been won by players such as Seve Ballesteros, Ian Woosnam, Ken Brown, Christy O’Connor Jr, and Trevor Immelman. The most successful player is England’s Maurice Bembridge, who recorded three victories between 1968 and 1979.

Additionally the European Tour has added the Kenya Savannah Classic golf tournament to its 2021 International Schedule. The Ksh.152.1 million (€1 million), 72 hole stroke play event will take place from Tuesday 23 March to Friday 26 March at Karen Country Club, in Nairobi. It will take place after the Magical Kenyan Open.