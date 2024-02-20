Shares

Kenya Airways has announced its partnership with Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) as the official airline partner for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO). The golf tournament will take place from the 22nd to 25th of February 2024 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

This year, KOGL will host Africa’s first Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tournament, scheduled to take place from 19 – 20 February 2024, before the Magical Kenya Open event with the Pro-am on 21st February. The G4D event is part of Kenya’s commitment to embracing and promoting inclusivity in golf, having joined EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association).

Commenting on the partnership, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka said that KQ is committed to supporting people with disabilities (PWDs) and promoting sports tourism.

“Kenya Airways is at the forefront of promoting initiatives that drive inclusivity and accessibility for people with disability. Programmes like G4D are vital for offering athletes with disabilities the opportunity to showcase their talent and sports fans a chance to experience the joy of Golf and sports. Our in-kind sponsorship will provide seamless travel experiences for G4D golfers, their caddies, event participants, tourists, and spectators.”

The G4D tournament will have a field of Top 10 international G4D players, and KQ will provide the G4D golfers and their caddies five return tickets and free carriage of their golf bags. As the airline partner, KQ will also fly European Tour Group officials and offer discounted tickets to the over 200 players and caddies participating at the DP World Tour destinations.

“With Kenya Airways continued support in the Magical Kenya Open, it’s a true testament of how corporate organisations are committed towards the growth of golf in the country and putting the country on the world map. We are also extremely grateful to Kenya Airways for extending their support to the team who will be participating in the first ever Golf for Disabled tournament in Africa to be held alongside the 2024 Magical Kenya Open”, said Peter Kanyago, Chairman, Kenya Open Golf Limited

The Magical Kenya Open is a professional men’s golf tournament founded in 1967 on the Safari Circuit and is part of the DP World Tour.