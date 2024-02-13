Shares

Absa Bank has announced that it will be sponsoring the upcoming 2024 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) tournament to the tune of a KES 75 million. This makes it the tournament’s official presenting partner.

As part of this sponsorship, KES 55 million will be used to support the Local Organising Committee through Kenya Open Golf Limited, ensuring the delivery of another world-class tournament.

The remaining KES 20 million will be allocated to enhancing the overall experience, creating memorable experiences for attendees and followers of the tournament. With this sponsorship, Absa Bank underscores its commitment to promoting national development through sports tourism, fostering talent and enterprise.

The Magical Kenya Open serves as a premier global stage where golfers from across the globe converge to exhibit their talents and vie for victory at Muthaiga Golf Club, renowned as one of the region’s most prestigious and challenging courses. Scheduled from February 22 to 25, this esteemed tournament promises thrilling competition and unparalleled excitement for players and spectators alike.

This year’s edition will be more than just golf, it will feature the first ever in Africa golf for the disabled with 10 players from all over the world as well as a charity dinner for sports development. In addition, a business conference is planned which will bring together government, business leaders and investors with an aim of attracting investors to Kenya, including DP World.

Absa Bank Kenya PLC’s Managing Director, Abdi Mohamed, said, “As a brand, we have a long-standing sponsorship of golf in this country, which has promoted Kenya as both a sporting and a tourism destination while illuminating the remarkable stories of determination and resilience within our nation. This tournament has proven itself as a platform that showcases Kenya to the world, as a vibrant tapestry of culture, talent, and opportunity. This tournament represents a story of business opportunities spanning various sectors, including transport, entertainment, hospitality, and beyond. It serves as a cultural showcase, enriching our communities and empowering our people well aligned with our purpose of Empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together … one story at a time. Additionally, we have harnessed the unique influence of sports, such as golf, to unite our stakeholders around sustainability and climate action through our Birdies for Good initiatives.”

Hon. Ababu Namwamba, EGH, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, “We are committed to creating an enabling environment for sports organizations, both public and private to thrive. We are working on policies that encourage private-sector partnerships. These collaborations are instrumental in providing the necessary resources to organize world-class events and support our sportsmen and women in their pursuit for excellence.”

This year’s edition promises to be an exhilarating showcase of talent, attracting over 140 elite golfers from across the world, including 9 Kenyan professionals (Pros) and three regional pros as well as four amateurs taking a shot at the mouth-watering $2 million prize purse. It is also moment to showcase and build authentic connections with Kenyans who are lovers and fans of the sport.

The Kenya Open, which was first held in 1967, has grown to become one of Kenya’s and Sub-Saharan most prestigious sporting events.