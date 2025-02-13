Shares

Absa Bank Kenya has renewed its sponsorship of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country with a Ksh. 11 million investment in this year’s edition. The bank are the title sponsors.

Now in its 4th edition, the Absa Sirikwa Classic Cross Country, will be held on February 22nd in Eldoret City. It is a World Athletics Cross Country Tour Gold-Level event and will attract hundreds of top-performing athletes.

The renewal of the partnership underscores Absa Bank Kenya’s commitment to supporting sports and nurturing sporting talent in Kenya. The bank has sponsored the Sirikwa Classic for several years.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement in Eldoret, Absa Bank Kenya Regional Manager for the Rift Valley Cluster, Julius Songok, reiterated the bank’s long-term commitment to nurture sports in Kenya.

“Throughout the years, we have witnessed the incredible power of sport to inspire, innovate, and unite people from all walks of life, creating lasting value for businesses like Absa and society. It is for this same reason that we have decided to once again partner with Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports in supporting this year’s Sirikwa Classic championship, enhancing our involvement in a bigger way than we have done before,” said Mr. Songok.

Part of Absa’s investment will support Athletics Kenya in organising a successful event. In addition, the bank has organised several customer engagement activities aimed at connecting with customers, partners and stakeholders in the host region.

On his part, Athletics Kenya Federation President Lt Gen (Rtd). Jackson Tuwei thanked Absa for their continued investment in athletics through various events within the calendar.

“We are happy to partner with Absa again who have sponsored this event with KES 11 million which is a significant amount. I would also like to thank the Government, through the Ministry of Sports, who have given Ksh. 178 million to organise this event. The Absa Sirikwa Classic is our last cross-country event in our calendar this season, which started in October 2024. I would like to invite all Kenyans to come on February 22 to cheer our athletes during the fourth edition of the cross-country event which is also a World and Gold tour event,” said Lt. Gen (Rtd) Tuwei.

The Absa Sirikwa Classic, which is part of 14 World Athletics Cross Country Tours held in various countries worldwide, is expected to draw athletics fans from across the country. This year’s event has attracted experienced athletes as well as amateur athletes eager to make a name in the world of athletics. The event will see the participation of the 2024 Sirikwa Classic 10km champion Daniel Simiyu, and the local fans favourites like Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Stanley Waithaka.

Uganda, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, are expected to field strong teams for the upcoming championship. In addition, athletes from Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine, and India, among other countries, will also be represented.