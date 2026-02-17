Shares

The greens at Ruiru Sports Club are buzzing with anticipation as the club prepares for one of its most prestigious fixtures: the Lady Captain’s Prize. The week-long extravaganza, beginning February 23, marks the conclusion of Rodah Mukami’s two-year tenure as Lady Captain.

The celebration is expected to draw a massive field of over 300 golfers, culminating in a flagship tournament on February 28.

The festivities are designed to be inclusive, recognizing every facet of the club’s ecosystem. The schedule includes:

Feb 23: Caddies and Staff Golf Day – Honoring the essential support teams.

Feb 24: Senior Golf Day & Mini Clubnite – Focusing on veteran members and social networking.

Feb 25: CSR Initiative & Greensomes Tournament – Giving back to the community while maintaining the competitive spirit.

Feb 26: The Curtain Raiser – Setting the stage for the main event.

Feb 27: Koroga-themed Chip and Putt – A family-friendly social evening blending food and fun.

Feb 28: The Lady Captain’s Prize – The main tournament featuring a packed field of 300+ players.

March 1: Juniors Mug Tournament – Highlighting the club’s commitment to the next generation.

“This tournament is not just about my exit; it is about the incredible journey we have walked together as a club,” said Lady Captain Rodah Mukami. “Over the past two years, we have seen our ladies grow in confidence and competitiveness, and our juniors step up with remarkable promise. That is the true victory.”

Mukami leaves behind a legacy defined by firsts. Under her watch, Ruiru Sports Club transitioned into a premier national venue, hosting the KLGU Ladies 54-Hole Tournament and the inaugural Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Golfer of the Year (GOTY) event.

The club also broke ground by hosting the Pendant Tournament last September, one of the oldest and most respected medal-style competitions in Kenya.

The scale of the event is matched by its commercial support. Family Bank leads as the key sponsor, joined by a robust list of partners including: