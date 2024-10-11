Shares

Over 250 amateur and professional golfers are expected to headline the 4th edition of the ESS Equipment Golf Tournament at the Ruiru Sports Club this Saturday. Defending Champion, Thomas Mwaura, the club’s chairman, will face stiff competition from Elias Kariuki, Chris Andea, June Waweru, Beatrice Waweru, Kanari Ndungu, and Eng. Derek Okova.

Ruiru has become a haven for corporate golf events as top corporate institutions continue to host their tournaments at the Thika Road-based facility. This weekend’s tournament is expected to tee off at 6.30 a.m.

ESS Equipment Kenya, offers equipment to the earth moving, construction, quarrying and mining industries. The company has quickly become a leader in its field of expertise, offering a wide range of products and services to facilitate further growth and much-needed on the ground infrastructure.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Ruiru Sports Club Captain J.K. Muraguri said, “We are eagerly awaiting the ESS Equipment Golf Tournament because traditionally, it has always been a competitive outing. The number of golfers who have signed up for this tournament is an indication of its huge stature. I can confirm that the course is in good shape and that we are prepared to host the top players in the country in an exciting competition.”

On his part, ESS Equipment Sales Director James Kibogo said, “Ruiru is like home to us that is why we are hosting the fourth edition of the ESS Equipment golf tournament. I am happy with the numbers so far; it speaks of the kind of event we bring to the table. Over and beyond golfing, this competition is also aimed at providing a platform for individuals to interact with our products. We intend to continue with this partnership for as long as possible. We look forward to seeing you on the course.”