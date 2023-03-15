Shares

Ruiru Sports Club is staging a Captain’s Prize golf tournament this week, which will see at least 500 golfers take part in a series of competitions which are lined up. At least 50 Kenya’s top professionals and seeded amateurs are expected to take part in the week long tournament, as the Club marks 100 years since inception.

Ruiru Golf Club, inside Ruiru Sports Club, has put together a full week of golfing activities, as the Golf Captain Jessy Ndegwa marks the end of his first term in office.

On Monday, the Thika-road based facility hosted 80 caddies for a duel, attracting caddies from clubs across the Nairobi metropolitan region. On Tuesday, there was a curtain raiser Casino tournament which was honoured by 130 golfers, taking home thousands of shillings in prize money.

The Club will on Thursday field 250 golfers during the Captain’s Club Night, a day that will mark the beginning of a 3 day exhibition gala that has so far attracted over 20 Small, & Medium Enterprises (MSES). Drawn from various industries including, real estate, construction, agriculture, automobile, and commerce, they will be showcasing their products at the fair themed Igniting Kenya’s Economic Engine.

“We don’t want to do just golf; we also want to play a central role in showcasing the power of MSMEs and giving them a visibility and business platform as our contribution to Kenya’s economic ambitions. We are tapping the linkages which exist between growing the game of golf and business” said Mr. Ndegwa.

The event has been sponsored by Family Bank, one of Kenya’s lenders, insurer CIC Group, Glenlivet among others.

On Friday, the Club will host professionals and top amateurs for a competition, where they will be battling it out for prize money. Some of pros who have registered include Samuel Njoroge (Railways), Simon Ngige (Thika), Erick Ooko (Golf Park), C J Wangai (Sigona), Sullivan Muthugia (Ruiru), Edwin Mundanyi (Vet Labs), Dismas Indiza ( Mumias), Mike Kisia (Vet Lab) and Tony Omuli (Golf Park). The amateur list has big names like Mike Karanga (Kiambu), John Legirma (Railways), Benard Omondi (Ruiru) and Frank Munyua (Ruiru).

The culmination of the week will be the Captain’s Prize Tournament on Saturday which has drawn 300 golfers. “The course is in good shape despite the adverse weather. We have put together an exciting experience for everyone” said Mr. Ndegwa.

Some of the Club’s top players expected to put up a strong fight include George Wandera (Junior), Kibe Mwangi, Henry Mwaura, Kinyua Muchiri, Ben Okumu, Willy Kagicha, Kimani Munyua, Antony Mwangi and the Vice Captain James Muraguri. On the ladies section, Catherine Kilonzo, Susan Mukururi, Atlanta Wamahia and Muthoni Njuguna.