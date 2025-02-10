Shares

Amateur golfers will gather this Saturday at the Ruiru Golf Course for the Lady Captains Tournament, with 250 players expected to compete.

Under the theme Celebrating a Year of Dedication, the event will shine a spotlight on the leadership and achievements of Lady Captain Rhoda Mukami.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Lady Captain Mukami expressed pride in the club’s progress: “This year, we have embodied the spirit of being united, growing stronger, achieving more, and fostering a vibrant golfing community. Our focus is to continue elevating the quality of golf in Ruiru and throughout the country.”

The tournament festivities will kick off on Tuesday with the Seniors Swing, a mini club night celebrating the seasoned golfers who have helped shape the club’s legacy. These experienced players have played a key role in mentoring newcomers and nurturing the next generation of golf enthusiasts.

“As seniors, we are elated to be part of the Lady Captain’s prize. This is a true testament to the value the lady captain and club attach to the seniors, whose role in paving the way for budding enthusiasts has been critical. I know we will turn up in large numbers to enjoy ourselves on the course as we prepare for the main event on Saturday,” noted senior golfer Margaret.

On Wednesday, the club will begin its CSR activities with a visit to Ruiru Hospital, where they will show support to new mothers by donating chairs to help them comfortably nurse their babies.

As Friday coincides with Valentine’s Day, action kicks off with a mixed foursome double on the green, serving as a prelude to Saturday’s main event. Participants are required to wear red and white for the day, with an elegant dress code in place for evening.

The main tournament on Saturday will see approximately 250 golfers take to the course, where they will experience a true Ruiru family vibe. Players are encouraged to wear blue and white in keeping with the event’s dress code.

Under Rhoda’s leadership, the club has achieved significant milestones. A standout moment was hosting the Ruiru Open, which earned the club the prestigious honor of being selected to host this year’s KLGU GOTY event. Additionally, the number of female golfers has grown, currently, the club boasts of 130 golfers. 30 new lady golfers joined since 2014. The club’s commitment to golf excellence was further highlighted by securing 3rd place in the KLGU Ladies League across the Nairobi region

The tournament has received support from several key corporate sponsors, including Kingdom Bank, Madison Group, Samena Group, Parworld Golf, Croton Motors, Fantom Estates, Tesla Service Limited, and Zenko Kenya, East Africans Study in Germany and Costwise Electricals Ltd.