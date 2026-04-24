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The landscape of Kenyan golf shifted this week as one of the country’s most formidable talents, Karanga Michael, officially announced his transition from the amateur circuit to the professional ranks. Joining the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), Karanga steps into a new arena, carrying with him the expectations of a nation and a reputation for excellence.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in a career that has long been watched by enthusiasts and scouts alike. Karanga’s move to the Pro status is seen not just as a personal achievement, but as a boost for the local sport as it seeks to gain further international traction.

Karanga Michael has spent years honing his craft, becoming a household name in the local golfing community through a series of dominant performances. His transition to the professional level is the culmination of rigorous discipline and a consistent ability to perform under pressure.

By joining the PGK, Karanga joins an elite group of athletes dedicated to elevating the standard of golf in Kenya. The organization, which serves as the governing body for professional players in the country, emphasized that Karanga’s journey is a testament to the growth of the sport within the region.

John Lejirma recently announced that he has officially announced his transition into the professional ranks. Lejirma had previously indicated that he would make the leap following the conclusion of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the Tannahill Shield Easter Tournament. He ensured he fulfilled his remaining amateur commitments before entering the paid ranks.