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The landscape of Kenyan golf has officially shifted. John Lejirma, the powerhouse from Railway Golf Club and Kenya’s top-ranked amateur, has officially announced his transition into the professional ranks.

After years of dominating the local circuit and carrying the hopes of the nation on the amateur stage, Lejirma confirmed the move.

The announcement comes as a natural progression for the 24-year-old, who has spent the last several seasons outclassing his peers. Reflecting on the milestone, Lejirma expressed both humility and fierce ambition: “It feels great. It’s something I’ve been working towards for a long time. I’m excited for this next step and ready for the challenge.”

The timing of his move was strategic. Lejirma had previously indicated that he would make the leap following the conclusion of the 2026 Magical Kenya Open and the Tannahill Shield Easter Tournament. He ensured he fulfilled his remaining amateur commitments before entering the paid ranks.

Lejirma’s amateur resume is nothing short of legendary. A consistent force on the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) circuit, he has been a permanent fixture at the top of the leaderboard.

While his amateur trophy cabinet is full, it was his performance at the 57th Magical Kenya Open at Karen Country Club this past February that proved he belonged on the big stage.

Competing against world-class professionals on the DP World Tour, Lejirma signed off with an impressive two-under-par 138. Although he narrowly missed the weekend cut, the composure he showed under the global spotlight was the final indicator that his game was pro-ready.

“I have picked a lot of lessons as an amateur,” Lejirma noted during the tournament. “Getting to play with top-notch players from across the world is a dream come true.. It has helped me focus on mental strength.”

As a professional, Lejirma enters a circuit that is currently seeing a resurgence in support. He is expected to be a prominent figure on the Safari Tour and the burgeoning Sunshine Development Tour, which he cited as a major motivation for his transition.