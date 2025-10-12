Shares

The NCBA Nyanza Open ‘Hippo Pot’ 2025 concluded with a thrilling finish, seeing John Lejirma emerge victorious with a score of -1.

Lejirma posted one under par 209 for the title, reclaiming the title he won in 2022 and 2023 before John Kamais dethroning him in 2024.

Close behind him was William Odeck, who finished the tournament at Par, demonstrating excellent consistency throughout his rounds. John Koina claimed third place with a respectable score of +5. Further down the leaderboard, Joseph Kasozi and Cedric Konzolo rounded out the top five, finishing at +7 and +8, respectively.

A notable tie occurred at the T6 position, with both Titus Okwong and Elly Barno finishing with a total of +12. The final leaderboard is a testament to the challenging nature of the course and the high level of talent among the competitors.

Last weekend, David Kiragu put up a strong fight to emerge as the 2025 NCBA Tea Fields Trophy champion as the KAGC Series pitched camp in Kericho.

Kiragu scored 3-over-par 219 to finish ahead of Elly Barno and Elvis Muigua, who were tied on 6-over-par 222. Defending champion Titus Okwong from Uganda played four strokes more to finish on 10-over-par 226.

The Muthaiga Golf Club player carded 77 in the first round on Friday but played seven strokes less on Saturday to finish the second round 2-under-par 70. On Sunday, he managed to play even par to finish first and dethrone Okwong.

On his part, Barno played rounds of 75, 76, and 71, while Muigua carded 74, 75, and 73 across the three days.

