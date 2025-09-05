Naomi Angela Wafula, or simply Naomi, is rewriting the history of golf in Kenya. As the first woman to join the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), she has already broken barriers and is now setting her sights on the world stage.
For Naomi, turning professional was just the beginning of a bigger journey to compete with the world’s best and raise the profile of Kenyan golf.
“I want to play on the international tours. I want to play on the Ladies European Tour. Go to Q-School,” Naomi says. “So, for me, achieving my first goal and dream of being the first woman professional on the PGK is just a path.”
At 27, Naomi isn’t just a professional golfer; she’s a trailblazer redefining women’s golf in East Africa. Her journey began in Kitale, where she was introduced to the sport at age six by her aunt and fellow golf pioneer, Rose Naliaka.
Recalling her early days, Naomi says, “My aunt Rose Naliaka took me from the village and brought me to Nairobi. Auntie Rose taught me tennis, swimming, and eventually golf. I would follow her to tournaments, and that’s how it all started.”
Life in Kitale was tough, and Naomi faced financial hardship. At one point, she was even cooking and selling chips on the streets to make ends meet. However, her passion for golf never wavered. Her dedication was rewarded when a senior official from a betting company, impressed by her potential, offered to sponsor her career, allowing her to move back to Nairobi and focus on her game.
Naomi’s dedication led her to the prestigious Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge, part of the Ladies European Tour. Her performance caught the attention of the Vipingo Ridge team, which offered her free access to their world-class facilities to train for her professional aspirations.
Since 2022, she’s been training intensively at Vipingo Ridge, a move that has significantly improved her game. In 2023, she made history again by becoming the first Kenyan woman to make the cut at the Ladies European Tour.
Naomi’s training regimen is comprehensive, including coaching from PGA Pro David Marsh, regular gym sessions, and using advanced technology like the G-squad machine to analyze her performance. This high-level support has prepared her to compete on the international stage.
Despite her success, Naomi faces challenges common to many professional golfers, particularly the high costs of travel and the difficulty of securing sponsorships as a new professional. She notes that many of her peers secured sponsors earlier in their careers.
However, she tackles these obstacles with a strong, positive mindset. “My golf journey has been amazing, full of wins, full of challenges,” she says. “But for me, the strongest strength I have… is my mentality. I have a very strong mentality, and I always look at things positively.”
For Naomi, the joy of the game, traveling, and meeting new people keeps her motivated. She remains confident that if she continues to perform well, sponsors will come.
Currently in Rwanda for her first international tournament as a professional, Naomi’s participation is a personal achievement and a moment of national pride for Kenyan golf. Her sights are set on the Sunshine Development Tour, a pathway to the elite Sunshine Tour and a chance to earn Official World Golf Ranking points crucial for Olympic qualification.
Naomi’s advice to young, aspiring athletes is both practical and inspiring: “Keep dreaming, keep having a positive mindset. You might not have everything you need… but for now, work with what you have. Appreciate everything that you have, take it one step at a time and always enjoy the process of working towards your goal. Enjoy the process. And that’s where the magic happens.”