Kenya Airways (KQ) has partnered with the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) to directly invest in and elevate elite Kenyan golf talent.

The airline announced it will sponsor four professional golfers for the Equator Tour season: Isaiah Otuke, Jastas Madoya, Jacob Okello, and Dismas Indiza. The athletes have been recognized for their consistent resilience, skill, and professionalism in the sport.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at KQ Headquarters, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Julius Thairu, emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership.

“This collaboration underscores our ongoing commitment to nurturing Kenyan talent and enhancing the local sports landscape,” said Thairu. “Our investment is a strategic contribution to their development, performance, and their ability to proudly carry the KQ brand across the region. Aviation demands ambition, focus, and precision, qualities that perfectly mirror the world of golf.”

Kenya Airways provides the sponsored players with access to top-level competitive platforms essential for skill-sharpening, confidence-building, and competing where consistency is paramount.

Thairu highlighted the strategic vision, noting that the initiative helps reinforce the airline’s brand among high-value audiences, strengthens community connections, and elevates Kenya’s presence on the regional and global stage. “In today’s world, sports sponsorship is one of the fastest-growing avenues for meaningful engagement,” Thairu added. “Kenya Airways is proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other corporates in supporting the growth of our national sporting talent. We encourage these players to wear the Kenya Airways brand with pride and inspire the next generation.”

