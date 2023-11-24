Shares

Caetano Kenya who are the new distributor for Ford in the Kenyan market, have launched a showroom where they will be selling and servicing Ford vehicles. Caetano kicked off sales with the new generation models of the Ranger, Raptor, Everest, as well as the Ford Transit Bus.

The new partnership between Ford and Caetano offers the brand a vital opportunity to gain market share in Kenya.

The New Generation Ford Ranger reflects a magnificent blend of design, advance technology and performance. Its distinctive features include new front and rear bumper fascia and grille, new IP, console, cluster, electronic and control panel. It comes with new features such as wireless charging, zone lighting, auto power fold mirrors, rear load box step among others.

The New Generation Ford Everest has better off-road capability & clearance with increased traction capability, hill descent control & stance.

The new Ford Everest comes with a stronger & lighter transmission for optimal progression and efficiency. The interior is refined and improved giving the customers more space and infotainment.

The New Generation Ford Raptor comes with more engine power & an additional 83Nm of torque, improved visibility with the inclusion of BLIS, new box side-steps added to the load-box for improved access and some new improved features such as a 360 camera, wireless charging, auto power fold mirror, tailgate platform and rear load box step.

Caetano will also sell the New Generation Ford Transit Bus, which offers unrestricted access to the passage compartment with an extra-wide power-operated sliding side door. It comes with an electronic stability programme; an advanced system that constantly monitors the path the vehicle is following and compares it to the driver’s intended route. Additionally, it has trailer sway control, which is designed to reduce engine torque and apply the brakes to the appropriate wheel (s) to help main control.

Mr. Pedro Campos, Managing Director of Caetano Kenya said, “We are proud to add Ford to our stable of brands. Ford is one of the best performing vehicles in the SUV and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) segments in this market, and we predict our partnership will continue to grow it in these segments. As Caetano, we are focused on providing high-end services to customers that aim to exceed expectations and ensure the ultimate experience on the road. We welcome existing and new Ford customers to our family.” Ford and Caetano are committed to the Kenyan market, and both teams will work diligently to fully serve customers to the best possible standards.”

All the vehicles will come with a five-year warranty or 100,000km, whichever one comes first.

Ford is celebrating 120 years; where their purpose has been to make the world a better place through innovation, re-imagination and reinvention which has driven them to create the most desirable products and services that give people the freedom to move and to pursue their dreams. With the new partnership with Caetano, Ford is committed to continue bringing world class Ford products and services to their customers in Kenya and ensure the best customer experience for their clients.

Caetano Kenya has a strong aftersales reputation in the market, with its ever growing network of workshops that is Caetano Express which already have over 30 outlets countrywide. Caetano will provide after-sales services across Kenya for the Ford brand through the Caetano Express network.

The centres will be equipped and 100% backed by the Ford Motor Company, ensuring Ford authorized parts are stocked, Ford extended service plans (Ford Protect) are offered, a team of fully trained and certified technicians are at hand to offer full service to new and existing Ford customers. Ford has ensured a seamless transition from the former distributor, which now allows Salvador Caetano to honour all valid warranties at their workshops.

Caetano Kenya is the sole local distributor of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Renault Trucks and Ford vehicles in the Kenyan market. Salvador Caetano Group (SCG) has over 75 years of history dedicated to industry and the automotive sector, headquartered in Portugal, and has a presence in more than 100 countries spread across Europe and Africa.

The global presence is in 37 countries on 3 continents, selling over a 100 thousand vehicles annually, with over 7,000 employees. The company’s deep understanding of the automotive market gives it the edge and confidence to perform a significant role in the story of the Kenyan automotive market.