Caetano, the official Hyundai car dealer in Kenya, has unveiled the first new electric vehicle to be commercialized in Kenya, the Hyundai KONA Electric. This new addition of the first EV to their range that runs over 400KM on a single charge is set to meet the growing need for petrol and diesel alternatives.

The launch follows the recent hike in fuel prices after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) scrapped fuel subsidies. This resulted in an increase in the price of petrol by about 6% costing 134.72 ($1.23) shillings per litre, since 15th September, 2021.

The new KONA Electric has a bold exterior design, with the new-look closed grille featuring a pure and clean design. This modern look is further enhanced by the new LED Daytime Running Lights, which emphasize the cars wide stance. The front is complemented by an asymmetric charging port, a feature unique to the KONA Electric which makes a strong statement about driving electric.

Additionally, the KONA EV offers a 5 year/100,000 Km warranty and an 8 year/160,000 KM Warranty on the battery, making it a cost-effective solution.

Speaking at the launch, Jorge Costa, Group COO at Salvador Caetano Africa said, “This launch goes along with the Kenyan government plans to have at least 5% of all registered vehicles being electric by 2025 in a bid to curb environmental pollution from petroleum fuels. As a company, we are excited to be at the forefront of driving the change of green mobility. We all have a role to play in taking care of our future and our children’s future and EV is just a beginning.”

The new KONA Electric car embodies electrification and SUV style carrying the same expressive design and go-anywhere attitude of the regular KONA. The fully electric version reflects the individual lifestyle of modern customers who benefit from great fun-to-drive and the low environmental impact of a fully electric car.

“The future of transportation is electric as more people across the globe are opting for electric vehicles.” said Rob De Jong, Head of Air Quality and Mobility Unit at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) during the unveiling of the Hyundai KONA EV.

The demand for electric cars is projected to grow as the vehicles become more affordable and charging stations become widely available. The maintenance of an electric car is also considered to be 80% cheaper to service than a regular internal combustion engine car.

Key Specifications of Hyundai Kona Electric

Fuel type: Electric

Max Power (bhp@rpm): 134.14bhp

Max Torque (nm@rpm): 394.91 Nm/40.27kgm

Sitting capacity: 5

Transmission type: Automatic

Body type: SUV

Engine type: Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Battery capacity: 39.2kWh

Range: 452km/full charge

Gear box: Single Speed Reduction Gear

Emission Norm Compliance: ZEV

Acceleration 0-100kmph: 9.7 sec